Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Episode 22 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Wednesday 28 August 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Aug 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

0:00 - Intro

0:45 - Babies left to die! Why are there so many unwanted conceptions?

9:40 - Bruce comments on above

18:45 - Quick spot on ‘fasting’

21:20 - Bruce, topics of the week overview

23:10 - Forever wars! Who benefits?

27:15 - Government DOES co-erce social media to censor non approved views

32:10 - More EV ‘Car-B-Ques’

50:55 - Providing more beds and building more hospitals will not fix chronic illness.

52:30 - RFKJ joins Team Trump and lays out his vision for the future.

1:19:10 - Unpacking RFKJ’s speech.

Share

Thanks for reading Mark’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

0 Comments
Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Episode 21 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 20 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 19 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Where do you stand Australia? Producing wealth via voluntary transactions or forcefully seizing it from others!
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 18 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 17 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
'Endotoxin' - Deadly Betrayal: They knew the risks and ignored them.
  Mark Neugebauer