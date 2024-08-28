Episode 22 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro
0:45 - Babies left to die! Why are there so many unwanted conceptions?
9:40 - Bruce comments on above
18:45 - Quick spot on ‘fasting’
21:20 - Bruce, topics of the week overview
23:10 - Forever wars! Who benefits?
27:15 - Government DOES co-erce social media to censor non approved views
32:10 - More EV ‘Car-B-Ques’
50:55 - Providing more beds and building more hospitals will not fix chronic illness.
52:30 - RFKJ joins Team Trump and lays out his vision for the future.
1:19:10 - Unpacking RFKJ’s speech.
