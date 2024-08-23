Episode 21 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro

2:00 - AHC Australia Day update

4:50 - The Less Government vote is not strong! So where to?

7:20 - Visa denial’s request and censorship continues

9:50 - What t do about babies who survive murder?

13:45 - ‘What is a woman’ polarised in Australia after court case

15:00 - ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ (Critical Thinkers) in Labor’s cross hairs

17:45 - Bruce’s overview commentary of Mark’s into topics.

40:10 - Overview of Bruce’s topics of the week

41:50 - IV fluid shortages pushes prices up - why rising prices are necessary and good to deal with shortages

53:30 - Hamas hiding underground modern armies do the same

1:00:15 - American visitor claims racial profiling after security screening at Melbourne airport

1:12:20 - Toxic plastics in our food - and what about fluoride?

1:23:40 - SAPOL Officers are feeling the strain - as are VICPOL

1:28:50 - Monkeypox update - and some fabulous Yiddish words!

1:32:20 - Should Christians just roll over on their cultural heritage and traditions?

1:38:30 - Closing comments

Share