0:00 - Intro
2:00 - AHC Australia Day update
4:50 - The Less Government vote is not strong! So where to?
7:20 - Visa denial’s request and censorship continues
9:50 - What t do about babies who survive murder?
13:45 - ‘What is a woman’ polarised in Australia after court case
15:00 - ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ (Critical Thinkers) in Labor’s cross hairs
17:45 - Bruce’s overview commentary of Mark’s into topics.
40:10 - Overview of Bruce’s topics of the week
41:50 - IV fluid shortages pushes prices up - why rising prices are necessary and good to deal with shortages
53:30 - Hamas hiding underground modern armies do the same
1:00:15 - American visitor claims racial profiling after security screening at Melbourne airport
1:12:20 - Toxic plastics in our food - and what about fluoride?
1:23:40 - SAPOL Officers are feeling the strain - as are VICPOL
1:28:50 - Monkeypox update - and some fabulous Yiddish words!
1:32:20 - Should Christians just roll over on their cultural heritage and traditions?
1:38:30 - Closing comments
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Episode 21 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix