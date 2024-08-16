0:00 - Intro
0:50 - Adelaide Hills Council update - ‘platform for racism’
4:18 - Libertarian Party takes on NSW Council elections
5:25 - ‘South Australia’s most Dangerous Woman’
6:40 - A plug for Gaz
7:10 - Bruce’s feedback
11:00 - Summary of Bruce’s topics
13:00 - Safe and effective update - Fauci gets COVID *again*
13:50 - Monkeypox is officially our new murder-death-kill virus
18:30 - Final Olympic Update
32:00 - Fraudulent Inflation and GDP numbers from our government
41:15 - Albo labels Dutton a ‘cooker’
43:50 - Bruce turns himself into Dutton for the crime of ‘loosing faith in government and society’
49:00 - UK riots commentary - UK government goes full authoritarian on dissent.
1:33:00 - close
Episode 20 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix