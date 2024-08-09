Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Episode 19 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Thursday 8 August 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Aug 09, 2024
Share
Transcript

0:00 - intro

1:30 - Consequences for speaking against the government

6:30 - A new project

8:10 - An update on Adelaide Hills Council Australia Day controversy

12:55 - Bruce’s topics overview

15:05 - Human Panda Update

18:00 - Facebook admits censoring Trump shooting picture

19:30 - Paris Olympics update

28:00 - Are Australian Aborigines really discriminated against?

32:30 - Were the Australian Aborigines really the ‘first peoples’?

55:10 - NZ Government can now force vax you - SA’s already could

1:00:30 - Non violent resistence

1:10:15 - More weather fearporn

1:11:10 - QLD Government going full communist

1:12:55 - Another way your lithium battery can burn your house down

1:16:00 - Closing commentary: Where is the line in the sand for you.

1:20:20 - Close

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Where do you stand Australia? Producing wealth via voluntary transactions or forcefully seizing it from others!
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 18 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 17 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
'Endotoxin' - Deadly Betrayal: They knew the risks and ignored them.
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 16 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 15 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
A discussion with Kevin.A.LOUGHREY LtCol(Ret'd) - Politics, Electoral & Constitutional reform + more
  Mark Neugebauer