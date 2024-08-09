0:00 - intro
1:30 - Consequences for speaking against the government
6:30 - A new project
8:10 - An update on Adelaide Hills Council Australia Day controversy
12:55 - Bruce’s topics overview
15:05 - Human Panda Update
18:00 - Facebook admits censoring Trump shooting picture
19:30 - Paris Olympics update
28:00 - Are Australian Aborigines really discriminated against?
32:30 - Were the Australian Aborigines really the ‘first peoples’?
55:10 - NZ Government can now force vax you - SA’s already could
1:00:30 - Non violent resistence
1:10:15 - More weather fearporn
1:11:10 - QLD Government going full communist
1:12:55 - Another way your lithium battery can burn your house down
1:16:00 - Closing commentary: Where is the line in the sand for you.
1:20:20 - Close
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Episode 19 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix