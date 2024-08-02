0:00 - Intro
1:00 - Outrageous Olympics
4:10 - Information control by mega conglomerates
9:00 - Initiatives to beat information control
10:00 - Home ownership out of reach for Aussies
13:26 - Bruce’s feedback on Mark’s intro.
25:10 - Bruce’s topics for the week
28:40 - Erasure of History - “The Memory Hole”
36:00 - A nation divided
38:25 - Big Brother is watching
40:30 - Trump under fire for discussing Kamala’s heritage
43:05 - Aboriginality on display at the Olympics
49:35 - Olympic Medal tally queries.
53:50 - Bird Flu Update. Buckle up.
57:05 - A regional airline goes bust
1:02:20 - Home invasions on the rise. Can you shoot the perp?
1:08:30 - The ongoing Pandafaction of society
1:10:05 - The public Health System is Broken because the public are broken.
1:19:15 - Curious internet
1:20:25 - Government using other peoples money (Spoiler alert - Yours)
1:26:30 - The only people lobbying government should be the constituents.
1:28:05- Close
Episode 18 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix