Episode 18 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Friday 2 August 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Aug 02, 2024
0:00 - Intro

1:00 - Outrageous Olympics

4:10 - Information control by mega conglomerates

9:00 - Initiatives to beat information control

10:00 - Home ownership out of reach for Aussies

13:26 - Bruce’s feedback on Mark’s intro.

25:10 - Bruce’s topics for the week

28:40 - Erasure of History - “The Memory Hole”

36:00 - A nation divided

38:25 - Big Brother is watching

40:30 - Trump under fire for discussing Kamala’s heritage

43:05 - Aboriginality on display at the Olympics

49:35 - Olympic Medal tally queries.

53:50 - Bird Flu Update. Buckle up.

57:05 - A regional airline goes bust

1:02:20 - Home invasions on the rise. Can you shoot the perp?

1:08:30 - The ongoing Pandafaction of society

1:10:05 - The public Health System is Broken because the public are broken.

1:19:15 - Curious internet

1:20:25 - Government using other peoples money (Spoiler alert - Yours)

1:26:30 - The only people lobbying government should be the constituents.

1:28:05- Close

