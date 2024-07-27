Playback speed
Episode 17 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Friday 26 July 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Jul 27, 2024
0:00 - Intro

1:30 - Detransitioner a right-wing icon - https://x.com/wokal_distance/status/1816608406377234923

4:40 - Hidden forces of global psychological manipulation and CBDC articles - Gaz’z Substack

6:54 - Shout out to Australian Senator Representing all Australian’s - https://gerardrennick.com.au/subscribe/

8:50 - Going Cashless explained by Albo himself - https://x.com/PaulineHansonOz/status/1816579260586528943

18:46 - Bruce, weekly wrap over view

13:20 - What to do about the political landscape in Australia

19:25 - Update on Senator Payman Support for Palestine.

23:10 - Worldwide IT outage

27:25 - Trump attempted assassination, citizens investigation reveals strong conspiracy evidence. - https://peakprosperity.com/audio-analysis-raises-troubling-questions/?player=rumble

1:22:50 - The future of Citizen Journalism

1:26:45 - Fully redacted Freedom of information

