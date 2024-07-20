Episode 16 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro

1:20 - ‘Parental Primacy’ Bill 2024

3:05 - Talking about the attack on children

4:35 - Update on apparent Judicial bias

10:10 - Overview Bruce’s topics of the week

11:30 - Biden with COVID 19, how long has he got?

13:35 - Not easy being green ‘More Wind Turbine problems’

15:00 - Government baffled by loss of trust and social cohesion.

24:00 - Trump, grossly incompetent security response, or worse?

1:32:15 - Controlling the narrative with labels, again!

1:34:40 - Citizen journalists, rise up.

1:36:20 - Did we just witness the modern day Mount Suribachi moment?

1:38:10 - Closing commentary

1:40:50 - End

