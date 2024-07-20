0:00 - Intro
1:20 - ‘Parental Primacy’ Bill 2024
3:05 - Talking about the attack on children
4:35 - Update on apparent Judicial bias
10:10 - Overview Bruce’s topics of the week
11:30 - Biden with COVID 19, how long has he got?
13:35 - Not easy being green ‘More Wind Turbine problems’
15:00 - Government baffled by loss of trust and social cohesion.
24:00 - Trump, grossly incompetent security response, or worse?
1:32:15 - Controlling the narrative with labels, again!
1:34:40 - Citizen journalists, rise up.
1:36:20 - Did we just witness the modern day Mount Suribachi moment?
1:38:10 - Closing commentary
1:40:50 - End
Episode 16 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix