Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Episode 15 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Friday 12 July 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Jul 12, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

0:00 - Intro

1:00 - Elections, questions one could ask a potential candidate. Bruce’s response.

22:25 - Overview Bruce’s topics of the week

23:15 - Attacking the food supply

31:50 - Inflation Update

36:00 - More Ozempic side effects reported

41:10 - More EV fire woes

41:55 - More weather fearporn

51:25 - Positive v Negative rights

56:25 - Police want ‘Pay at the pump’ to fight petrol drive offs

1:01:20 - Excess deaths update

1:07:40 - More gendered violence

1:10:00 - A return to gun control in Germany - A historical echo of the Nazis

1:28:00 - Nuclear under the spotlight

1:41:40 - Close

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

2 Comments
Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
'Endotoxin' - Deadly Betrayal: They knew the risks and ignored them.
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 16 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
A discussion with Kevin.A.LOUGHREY LtCol(Ret'd) - Politics, Electoral & Constitutional reform + more
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 14 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Look what turned up from the cutting room floor of the 7 Spotlight expose - 'After COVID'
  Mark Neugebauer
WE DO NOT NEED MORE HEALTH BUREAUCRACY
  Mark Neugebauer
7 News Spotlight - After COVID
  Mark Neugebauer