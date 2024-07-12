Episode 15 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

0:00 - Intro

1:00 - Elections, questions one could ask a potential candidate. Bruce’s response.

22:25 - Overview Bruce’s topics of the week

23:15 - Attacking the food supply

31:50 - Inflation Update

36:00 - More Ozempic side effects reported

41:10 - More EV fire woes

41:55 - More weather fearporn

51:25 - Positive v Negative rights

56:25 - Police want ‘Pay at the pump’ to fight petrol drive offs

1:01:20 - Excess deaths update

1:07:40 - More gendered violence

1:10:00 - A return to gun control in Germany - A historical echo of the Nazis

1:28:00 - Nuclear under the spotlight

1:41:40 - Close

