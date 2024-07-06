Playback speed
Transcript

Episode 14 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

Saturday 6 July 2024
Mark Neugebauer
Jul 06, 2024
0:00 - Intro, Mark overview from the week:

  • Bias in ‘After COVID’ - 1:06

  • Event 202 - 7:50

  • What’s the fuss about Condensation trails? - 9:08

  • More Sodom and Gomorrah moments - 13:18

  • Bruce’s feedback - 15:05

22:20 - Bruce this weeks topics

23:40 - Inflation update

24:55 - Senator Payman leaves Labor

28:40 - Global warming still over

35:14 - Australia’s life expectancy falls

38:23 - Do childhood vaccines cause chronic disease?

1:03:32 - Portland wind turbine fire

1:08:32 - Is diversity in the fire service a good thing?

1:25:55: - Commentary on the Emasculation of men.

1:30:44 - Close

