Episode 13 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix

28th June 2024
Jun 29, 2024
0:00 - This weeks topic overview
1:00 - Inflation back up to 4%
10:00 - More gendered violence
11:20 - SA's bicycle bandit finally caught
16:30 - More Tesla troubles
19:30 - More on Snowy 2.0MG
37:30 - Are Politicians representing the voice of their community?
40:00 - Assange freed (Privacy/Confidentiality/Top Secret/Commercial in Confidence)
1:03:00 - More bad health news for the royals
1:05:20 - Job losses in MSM
1:06:50 - Throwback to Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer
1:10:00 - Wrap up

