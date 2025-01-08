Adelaide Hills Council: Australia Day 2025! What's happening around town?

Background 👇

Sky News report July 27 2023

John Australia Day 2024 Jacobs Well Retreat Murrayville

April 2024 Covering the lead up to the push back and John’s first deputation

September 2024 update from MyPlace on petition and Media

Letter to council December 24, 2024 👇

Council response to John and Edna’s Letter 👇

John and Edna on Cafe Locked Out

John and Edna on Mawson/Mayo

John and Edna talk on Daddy Rock

John and Edna with the Cardi Girls

‘God Bless Australia’ 👇

Mark’s edited version of God Bless Australia

end

Share

Thanks for reading Mark’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack