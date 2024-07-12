A discussion with Kevin.A.LOUGHREY LtCol(Ret'd) - Politics, Electoral & Constitutional reform + more

I caught up with Kevin to start the conversation about other options to the QuadParty monopoly of Liberal/Nationals/Labor/Greens and their top down governance approach that is destroying Australia from the inside out.

I am hoping to continue conversations on how we can avoid the influence of nefarious global entities on our politics and policies which has seen our country purposely divided on many fronts.

I am hoping to bring a focus back on individual sovereignty and accountability instead of a ‘For the greater good’ approach influenced by Marxist ideology on many aspects of our lives.

To find out more about Kevin’s reform initiatives you can go to his website by clicking the image below, as well as reaching out to him direct - kevinl@kevinloughrey.com.au

Further information on Citizens Initiated Referendum (CIR) there is this from

Robert (Bob) A. Beatty (BE Mineral) BobBeatty@bosmin.com (Click image for link)

Here is more information on Citizens Initiated Referendum (CIR) from Mike Holt

(Click image for link)

Lets keep the conversation going, as election will be just around the corner.

