I just thought I’d post a quick update on happenings during the week,

As many readers of my SubStack know, I cover the attack on our children quiet a bit, and this week Australia was graced by a fierce warrior for the protection of children being swept up in the gender confusion and transition phenomenon.

Here is Chloe Cole talking with Sky News host Peta Credlin about the challenges she faced when deciding to de-transition.

And this courtesy 7 News Australia

It was great to see the co founder of Guardians South Australia, Rose Irranca also catching up with Chloe at her Parliament House visit.

I’ve covered the work of Guardians Australia here.

I’m glad to see that the community of concerned parents is growing and that more awareness is being raised around what can only be described as indoctrination when you consider children as young as 3 are being refereed to gender clinics.

As many would know, I don’t hold back on my concerns here.

And a further update to Councillors seeking to stop Drag queens reading to little children at South Australian Council Library. The motion has been lost.

A Playford Councillor, Andrew Craig, put forward a motion that City of Playford not support Drag Queen story times. He was supported by another councilor, Peter Rentoulis. Concerns surround adult themes, age inappropriateness, sexualisation of children. Unfortunately the motion was lost.

Talking about Pride and things Transgender. United Airlines left a family stranded after mum apparently misgendered a flight attendant as covered by The Publica (click image for link)

According to Libs of TikTok it comes straight from the top at United Airlines. (Click image for link)

Anyway, moving along

Another visitor to Australia is Tucker Carlson. Love him or hate him, he has been speaking to many interested Australian’s including some skirmishes with Australian Journalists.

You can Watch more of Tuckers exchange here.

Talking about Julian Assange, 7.30’s Sarah Ferguson interviews US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene about Julian’s release.

I think Americans and others from around the world have discovered much like Australians, that our MSM is not the 4th Estate as it should be, but more so an arm of the government. And we certainly saw that throughout COVID.

Anyway, I’ll look to provide regular snippets of news during the week as well as my regular catch up with Dr Bruce Paix for our weekly wrap.

Take care.

Share