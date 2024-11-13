Thank you to AMPS for further ammunition…..

The email receipt for the below can also be found HERE

To:

Yankalilla District Council Elected Members (via email):

Field Ward - Darryl Houston, David Olsson, Lawrie Polomka, Simon Rothwell

Light Ward - Wayne Gibbs, Shane Grocke, Karin Hatch, Tim Moffat, Davina Quirke

Yankalilla District Council Chief Executive Officer (via email): Nathan Cunningham

council@yankalilla.sa.gov.au

Cc (Via email):

Premier of South Australia: Peter Malinauskas

Leader of the Opposition: Vincent Tarzia

South Australian Minister for Health and Wellbeing: Chris Picton

Shadow Minister for Health: Ashton Hurn

State Member for Mawson: Leon Bignell

Federal Member for Mayo: Rebekha Sharkie

SALGA CEO and Board Members

Local media and others

RE: Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) correspondence to Local Councils

Dear all,



As with previous correspondence, this one is also publicly available.



Following on from my correspondence to the District Council of Yankalilla and all Councillors on the 24th day of October 2024 as well as further correspondence between Councillors Grocke and Quirke and myself, and correspondence to the South Australian Local Government Association Board members (SALGA), I am addressing further correspondence which all Yankalilla Councillors should have received from the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS).

The correspondence from AMPS should have come in the form a letter dated the 8th Day of November 2024 to all Australian Councils wherein they address these 3 key points:

The TGA's inadequate response to contamination evidence

Councils' duty of care obligations

The need for immediate investigation and potential suspension of these products

I encourage all Councillors to make themselves fully aware of the content of this letter wherein AMPS conclude with these 3 questions which as a resident of Yankalilla District, I respectfully request answers to also:

1. What are you as a Councillor in the local area doing to rectify the lack of public knowledge about the vaccine harms? 2. What are you as a Councillor doing to publicise the class action (see Covid Revisited, accompanying, and https://www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au/join/ )? 3. Given the role taken by local government functionaries in public health initiatives, complying with state and territory public health legislation, and playing a role in work health and safety involving risk assessment, is it not your personal duty to bring these scientific developments to the attention of your electors?

Thank you.

Documents linked in the body of the correspondence are also attached.

Regards,

Mark Neugebauer

end

