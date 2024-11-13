My Email to Council following the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) correspondence to Local Councils
I can't help but keep the pressure on.
Thank you to AMPS for further ammunition…..
To:
Yankalilla District Council Elected Members (via email):
Field Ward - Darryl Houston, David Olsson, Lawrie Polomka, Simon Rothwell
Light Ward - Wayne Gibbs, Shane Grocke, Karin Hatch, Tim Moffat, Davina Quirke
Yankalilla District Council Chief Executive Officer (via email): Nathan Cunningham
council@yankalilla.sa.gov.au
Cc (Via email):
Premier of South Australia: Peter Malinauskas
Leader of the Opposition: Vincent Tarzia
South Australian Minister for Health and Wellbeing: Chris Picton
Shadow Minister for Health: Ashton Hurn
State Member for Mawson: Leon Bignell
Federal Member for Mayo: Rebekha Sharkie
SALGA CEO and Board Members
Local media and others
RE: Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) correspondence to Local Councils
Dear all,
As with previous correspondence, this one is also publicly available.
Following on from my correspondence to the District Council of Yankalilla and all Councillors on the 24th day of October 2024 as well as further correspondence between Councillors Grocke and Quirke and myself, and correspondence to the South Australian Local Government Association Board members (SALGA), I am addressing further correspondence which all Yankalilla Councillors should have received from the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS).
The correspondence from AMPS should have come in the form a letter dated the 8th Day of November 2024 to all Australian Councils wherein they address these 3 key points:
The TGA's inadequate response to contamination evidence
Councils' duty of care obligations
The need for immediate investigation and potential suspension of these products
I encourage all Councillors to make themselves fully aware of the content of this letter wherein AMPS conclude with these 3 questions which as a resident of Yankalilla District, I respectfully request answers to also:
1. What are you as a Councillor in the local area doing to rectify the lack of public knowledge
about the vaccine harms?
2. What are you as a Councillor doing to publicise the class action (see Covid Revisited,
accompanying, and https://www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au/join/ )?
3. Given the role taken by local government functionaries in public health initiatives, complying
with state and territory public health legislation, and playing a role in work health and safety
involving risk assessment, is it not your personal duty to bring these scientific developments
to the attention of your electors?
Thank you.
Documents linked in the body of the correspondence are also attached.
Regards,
Mark Neugebauer
end
Reads very well, Mark ; so pleased to see AMPS putting the nuts & bolts together on behalf of residents looking for an end to this terrible hiatus .
I will re-read this material , and , consider putting another letter to my council here in Sturt together soon-
A. T M. ..it’s a bit full on putting the Farewell together for the ludicrous Mis & Dis proposals in the senate , & the Under 16 bill & compulsory digital ID -- following , probably will consume the next few days ...or more ....
Then we can get some coordinated efforts together on the councils from there ....I hope
Regards
Les...
( Les Catterwell )
Thank you, Mark. We have a new councillor elected to the Tootgarook Ward, Victoria, (Mornington Peninsula,) who told me in a phone call before election that he was open to residents bringing up this issue to council, following the Port Hedland initiative, and the publication of “The Victorian public health and wellbeing plan 2023-2027” So now we, the residents, will need to attend a council meeting and ask for this issue to be addressed.