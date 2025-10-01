This post is purely for discernment and not advice on how to live your life or set up your finances.

The title is not to be confused with “MONOPOLY - Who Owns The World?” by Tim Gielen. But that’s also a good watch, long, but worth it.

A viewer recently sent me a link to an upcoming event in Adelaide by Beat the Reset - National Book Launch Tour | Adelaide | 2033: The Great Reset

I am not affiliated and have not purchased tickets personally.

But I thought I’d check out some content, and found it interesting as it talked into information I had already heard much about and have even shared about myself - Global Financial Manipulation - Resources for the un-initiated

And I thought one of the videos put together by Tim Manger (aka the Man in the Hat) and Founder of Beat the Reset was worth a share for you to watch with discernment, as Tim breaks things down slowly and succinctly.

While there is so much to be distracted about, are we really focusing on what’s important. You decide 👇

I also came across this interview where Tim discusses his journey and thinking with a fellow South Australian Warren Tredrea from The Balsy Show

Episode #5 - Tim Manger “The Guy in the Hat”: Author, Monetary Researcher, & Voice of the Resistance

Anyway, always do your own research and due diligence.

Good luck out there

Mark.

