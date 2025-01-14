Playback speed
When will there be justice for the murdered, injured and downtrodden?

Unpacking a recent news article and a letter from Tony Nikolic from AFL Solicitors
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 14, 2025
Transcript

Some links from the stream 👇

Brendan’s article

MBS item code (63390)

Link to Side affects

Lindsay RN - Vax injured

Answers4Sean - Lost their son

Tony’s Letter

Ivermectin

Dr Melissa McCann's Substack
Interlocutory Hearing - My Thoughts
On Monday 2nd December, along with a group of injured and bereaved and supporters (many of whom had travelled some distance despite their physical symptoms and difficulties), I sat anxiously through what ended up being a one day hearing for the application to dismiss the covid vaccine class action…
Read more
a month ago · 94 likes · 31 comments · Dr Melissa McCann
Vaccination is political
Independent researcher investigating vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy. The ethical aspects of vaccination, especially mandated vaccination, are of particular interest to me.
By Elizabeth Hart
DemocracyManifest Substack
A motley crew of Australians scouring the internet since the mandate madness in search of the origins of "the Covid-19 Response"

end

