Welcome to Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored - Australian Tour

Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr Paul Marik expose the medical corruption plaguing healthcare, and empower health independence with breakthrough therapeutic advancements.

It's time to reclaim our health from vested interests by rediscovering better, cheaper, and less toxic solutions for health and wellness. This tour will span several cities across Australia beginning on Monday September 30, empowering Australians to restore their health with safe, evidence-based solutions from true experts.

In partnership with AMPS, Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr Paul Marik are determined to expose the misinformation, censorship and corruption plaguing science and medicine. It’s time for some rediscovery. The tour will empower you to take back control of your health and that of your family. By focusing on vaccine injury, cancer, metabolic, and mental health conditions, they will provide vital insights into true healing. Rediscovering proved, effective therapies will help us overcome the influence of vested interests, in a bid to help restore faltering trust in medicine.

We must unite to reclaim ethical evidence-based medical practice through both novel insights and rediscovered older principles. Doctors and patients need representative associations like AMPS and the FLCCC to stand firm against government overreach and the vested interests currently corrupting healthcare.

This tour is open to the public and provides an opportunity to engage with Professor Dalgleish, Dr. Marik, and other leading experts in the field.

Join us and help us find a way to a censorship-free medical paradigm.

Book your tickets in your State by following the link in the Picture below.

Copy of media release further down.

Share