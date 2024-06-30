Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

WE DO NOT NEED MORE HEALTH BUREAUCRACY

Jackie Stricker-Phelps didn't hold back when detailing how the Pfizer Covid Jab has ruined her life. But, IMO, Gigi Foster has the last sane word in this clip.
Mark Neugebauer
Jun 30, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Have a listen to two out of touch globalist puppets who are incapable of reading the room and are the enemy of individual sovereignty and bodily autonomy of the Australian people. (Also staring Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer)

These Vaccine fanatics are the reason so many mistrust Australia’s Health bureaucracy.

They are mouth puppets of the #WHO and #ONEHEALTH agenda.

Don’t let them do it to you again.

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

3 Comments
Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
'Endotoxin' - Deadly Betrayal: They knew the risks and ignored them.
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 16 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 15 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
A discussion with Kevin.A.LOUGHREY LtCol(Ret'd) - Politics, Electoral & Constitutional reform + more
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 14 - ‘Wake up Australia – dissecting this weeks news’ with Dr Bruce Paix
  Mark Neugebauer
Look what turned up from the cutting room floor of the 7 Spotlight expose - 'After COVID'
  Mark Neugebauer
7 News Spotlight - After COVID
  Mark Neugebauer