Vaccinating Australia - Bumper update
a selection of recent articles from Australia
As many know, I took some time out for a couple of weeks and my first week back has been somewhat hectic.
So I thought I’d share some quality Australian Substack article creators focusing on the latest developments related to Vaccinations.
Judy Wilyman PhD - What is an 'Antivaxxer'? 👇
Dr Ah Kahn Syed - Would you like Plasmids with that? 👇
Elizabeth Hart - Forced vaccination under sedation 👇
Rebekah Barnett - 'Debunking' Port Hedland Council 👇
Prof. Phillip Altman - DNA CONTAMINATION, SV40 & CANCER 👇
Aussie17 - Therapeutic Goods Administration Sparks Outrage by Disputing DNA Contamination Claims 👇
Enjoy
Stay informed.
God bless
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.