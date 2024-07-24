Dear reader

We are writing to provide an important update regarding our recent efforts to present a comprehensive submission to the Senate Committee.

Despite our team's diligent efforts, dedication, and expertise, our full submission was denied by the Senate Excess Mortality Committee. At the committee's request, AMPS provided a summary of our full submission, along with individual submissions, for consideration. This work, undertaken by a multidisciplinary team of medical, scientific, and academic subject matter experts, required hundreds of hours of research, review, and analysis. We believe the compiled information is critically important for the committee to consider on behalf of the Australian people.

We were very disappointed that a committee of elected servants of the people denied due consideration given the depth of knowledge, experience, and time invested in the creation of these submissions. Our primary goal has always been to seek the best interests of health and safety for Australians.

The excess deaths in Australia, at rates not seen outside of wartime, is perhaps the most concerning and pressing issue facing our country. It should be of the highest priority for governments whose primary responsibility is to protect their populations. The committee's refusal to read such a comprehensive submission and their claim that we did not answer the terms of reference directly is deeply troubling, especially considering one of the terms of reference specifically states "(d) any other related matter." Our responses were directly linked to the TOR, as evidenced in our submission, which is now published on our website.

Being called to testify at the public hearings only to have our submission denied publication is very concerning. We believe this decision undermines the critical importance of the issues raised and the extensive work put into our submission.

We encourage all members and supporters to read the full submission, now available on our website. Your awareness and support in spreading this information are crucial as we continue to advocate the health and safety of all Australians.

Thank you for your continued support and your commitment to these vital issues.

Click here to read the full submission

You can watch Dr Neil, Dr Kunadhasan and Dr Madry at the Excess Mortality hearing on 13 June in the recording here from 14:14:30.

Warm regards,

Kara Thomas

Secretary

AMPS - Australian Medical Professionals' Society

AMPS - Australian Medical Professionals' Society

