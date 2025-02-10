Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Update Monday 10 February 2025

ACA writes to the opposition leader, City of Freemantle AGM motion, Free Speech win, Cash targeted again, Seya Greens, Draining the Swamp, Laundering with immunity, teachers as pets
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 10, 2025
Share
Transcript

Some links from the stream

Port Adelaide Council

Update: FDA Petition, FDA Finds DNA, AUS Criminal Brief

Freemantel AGM

Witness Statement

Free Speech Union

2GB - People rely on cash

Cash and banking guarantee petition

CashWelcome.org

Seya Greens

Swamp-Dwellers Hating On Swamp-Drainers

Laundering with Immunity: The Control Framework

New meaning for Teachers pet

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this podcast

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Mark catches up with Dylan Oakley from Freedom Has A Voice
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - Mark Aldridge, leader of United Voice Australia
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus Update - Tuesday 4 February 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 42 - ‘Wake up Australia'
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus Update - Kym Kingdon, John and Edna Tate - Events
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus Update - Saturday 1 February 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark catches up with Jody Lowe and Karen Fox, organisers of Real Farma Day 2025
  Mark Neugebauer