Another month has passed since we were last in contact and we are looking forward to seeing some of you at our meeting on Monday 14th October 7pm at the Oakbank Bowling Club, 7 John St, Oakbank.

The topic of discussion is Cancer: preventing and healing through nutrition.

There are many events on offer to the SA freedom community in the lead up to the end of the year.

Australia Day Campaign

Last month saw two Councils reinstate their Australia Day celebrations on the 26th January, Unley in SA and Rockingham in WA. On the 22nd October, a group of us will attend the Adelaide Hills Council meeting to support another petition in favour of celebrating Australia Day on the 26th January. We are looking for people to speak that night from the gallery in the public forum. If you are interested, please contact John Tate on ouredt@gmail.com or 0428 972 868.

If you are interested in holding your local Council accountable, please join our active group by emailing us at adelhills@myplaceaustralia.org with your Council area.

AMPS Event - Rediscovering Medicine, Uncensored Australian Tour

Internationally renowned experts Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr Paul Marik appeared in Adelaide this week at the Norwood town Hall. As part of their New Zealand and Australian tour, they are exposing the medical corruption plaguing healthcare and encouraging health independence with breakthrough therapeutic advancements. To find out more https://amps.redunion.com.au/rediscovering-uncensored-medicine-adlMelbourne and Perth events still to come this week.

Listen to Dr Merrick explain about the adjuvant in the HPV jabs in an interview with Hoody and Larter:

https://rumble.com/v5fz2gd-2024-09-23-graham-and-john-provide-and-update-from-new-zealand.html

Here is our friend Alan Novak’s moving address at the AMPS event:

https://rumble.com/v5i5hhx-alan-novak-amps-event-with-dr-paul-marik-and-prof-angus-dalgleish.html

Free Media Summit 2.0, 1st December 2024

Back to popular demand! After a packed house enjoyed an inspiring and uplifting event last year, tickets for Free Media Summit 2.0 in the Norwood Concert Hall are now available.

Cathryn from Onkaparinga Valley My Place will be speaking about My Place and the freedom movement. We hope that several of our MP groups will have stalls there to promote MP and encourage new people to join us. If you are interested in being involved with a stall for your local MP group, please let your coordinators know.

Buy your tickets here:

https://events.humanitix.com/national-free-media-summit-2-0

Guest speakers include:

REBEKAH BARNETT, Dystopian Downunder, https://x.com/dystopian_DU

Rebekah Barnett is a Brownstone Institute fellow, independent journalist and advocate for Australians injured by the Covid vaccines.

She holds a BA in Communications from the University of Western Australia, and writes for her Substack, Dystopian Down Under.

KURT MAHLBURG, local Hills resident, writer and author

https://x.com/k_mahlburg

Kurt Mahlburg is a husband to Angie, a father, a freelance writer, and a familiar Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He is the Senior Editor and a regular columnist at The Daily Declaration. Kurt is also a Contributing Editor at Mercator, where he publishes weekly. More of his writings can be found at Intellectual Takeout, the Spectator Australia, The American Spectator and Caldron Pool.

https://kmahlburg.wordpress.com/

KATIE ASHBY-KOPPENS, Civil Litigator and Human Rights Lawyer

Katie has been a civil litigator for over 20 years, first in New Zealand and then in Australia. Katie has been involved in many of the cases around mandates in New Zealand and the mRNA Covid19 products on both sides of the Tasman. Katie was legal case manager on the kids’ case in New Zealand, which is when she met Julian Gillespie and Peter Fam (through mutual experts).

More recently Katie is the solicitor on the record for the GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia and has been actively engaging US, New Zealand and Australian governments to inform them on the UN and WHO Pandemic Treaties.

Katie’s focus is to ensure that the injustices and breaches of the fundamental legal principles that have occurred over the last four years not be allowed to occur again: for humanities sake, history cannot repeat.

JOHN LARTER, Club Grubbery

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/

John found himself sacked by NSW Ambulance for failing to comply with a mandatory vaccination order and subsequent policy. As a result he took the Health Minister Brad Hazzard to the NSW Supreme Court to fight what can only be described as medical apartheid. He shares a passion for aviation like Graham and holds licences for helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. He is married to wife Caitlin(RN) and has six children. John is passionate about serving and answered the call from “Hoody” to assist with the Corakai floods. He has worked in many disasters including assisting with the Bali bombings and our most recent bushfires.

GRAHAM HOOD, aka Hoody,

https://clubgrubbery.com.au/

Graham is a veteran aviator and former Qantas Captain with 36,000 flying hours. Graham and wife Michelle herself, an accomplished RN with degrees in law and psychology have always had a passion to serve their community. “Hoody” as he is affectionately known, coming to public prominence through a heartfelt and passionate video about our country, his employer, the mandates and lockdowns which left Australia in a state of fibrillation. He is a passionate Aussie larrikin who has a great respect for our war veterans, history, freedoms and those willing to serve in any capacity during times of need.

EARLY BIRD $35 until November 10, 2024 ($45 thereafter)

https://events.humanitix.com/national-free-media-summit-2-0

Community stalls from 3 pm. The official event begins at 4.00 pm.

Entertainment by popular supporter The Flaming Sambuccas!

We hope to see many of you at this terrific event that unites all those who believe in the principles of free speech, currently under attack around the world and in Australia through the Orwellian ‘Misinformation and Disinformation Bill’.

Murray Bridge Freedom Group

Our good friends in Murray Bridge and surrounds have a freedom group that meets monthly. Their next gathering is on Sunday 20th October at 2 pm. For more information please contact Jo kreher@internode.on.net .

Leave Our Kidz Alone

Craig Cole and Penny Johnstone from My Place Australia recorded the launch of the Letters to Schools in a video presentation.

They encourage parents and grandparents to get together, follow the steps and use these letters to empower yourselves and your children.

https://rumble.com/v5hqls4-parent-and-child-notice-of-non-consent-and-liability-to-serve-to-schools.html

This letter is to inform the school that you as parent have far greater rights over the education of your child, than what the Education Department, schools or any teaching staff have.https://www.leaveourkidzalone.org/resources/parents-letter

Our Place Australia Launch – November 2024

If you missed Darren Bergwerf and Marcel talking at Echunga about Our Place Australia, the event was recorded.

Our Place Australia Information and Education Session

Onkaparinga Valley MP only has a few more meetings scheduled for the end of the year. We have plans for a series of presentations on how to take care of your physical, mental and emotional health in challenging times. Our November meeting will focus on panic, anxiety and fear with practical ways to manage this.

For your diary: 7 – 9pm 18th November at the Oakbank Bowling Club, 7 John St, Oakbank.

Mt Barker MP meets monthly on alternate Sunday afternoons and Friday nights either in Macclesfield or Mt Barker. The next meeting is on Sunday 27th October discussing homeopathy and natural healing, venue TBC.

Blackwood MP meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 10am for Coffee n Chat, Cafe 72, Blackwood Baptist Church, 72 Coromandel Parade, Blackwood. The next monthly meeting is on Wednesday 16th October at 5:30pm - 6.30pm for dinner before the meeting at the NEW VENUE, Maid of Auckland Hotel, 963 South Rd, Edwardstown – topic: Geo engineering and climate change. For more details contact Lyn on 0411 833 998 or Kieran on 0417 412 182.

Port Adelaide Western Suburbs (PAWS) MP Christmas Gathering, open to all SA My Place members on the 13th December 2024, from 6pm onwards at Plant 3 Bowden. Please see the PAWS Facebook page.



If you would like to keep up to date with events of any of the other Adelaide Hills MP groups please email adelhills@myplaceaustralia.org with your first and last name and which group(s) email list you wish to join. Emails are kept to a minimum.

