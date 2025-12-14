Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warren Ross's avatar
Warren Ross
16hEdited

I am done with Substack and am transferring all of my material to Katoomba.org.

Have just started with this one: https://katoomba.org/what-about-that-trump/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Neugebauer
EssieZ Respecting one another's avatar
EssieZ Respecting one another
18h

Utterly disappointed and disgusted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Neugebauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture