The Under 16 Social media ban has had rippling effects in many area’s, including the move by this platform to request ID even from people who had been previously verified over 16, including myself, a publisher meeting these requirements due to a linked Stripe account.

I posted this note from an anonymous friend a few days ago about my disappointment.

Other platforms are gearing up to fight this

I’m not very tech savvy and have valued the ease of platforms like Locals and Substack for me to be able to share my thoughts and interviews.

But I’m now investigating options to host my own blog site with video embedding options on a decentralised platform.

This may take time, which is what the powers to be want, bog people down while not being able to get their voices out to speak up against the tyranny they are enacting. I’m happy for any assistance and guidance in this endeavor.

To be honest, I also need to reflect on not being principled enough by continuing to use platforms like X (under Twitter), Facebook and Youtube seeing they were part of the global censorship industrial complex often with the assistance of government agencies.

It’s a daily juggling of discernment. Try to get your voice out at all costs even though it goes against many principles or allow your voice to be silenced removing yourself from all the platforms who seek enact a global agenda, shape narratives and throttle your reach with algorithms, or worse delete or ban you.

Anyway, I have paused subscription payments for this platform and will look to move across to my own blogsite.

For those who value my video content with Bruce, I encourage you to follow on Rumble South Australia in Focus

However I am looking to build out the new profile Faith, Culture, Politics in Australia with Mark on Rumble and here on Youtube, albeit heavily throttled.

People can also follow on Facebook where for now it seems the algorithms have been more favorable.

And here is my X profile, where there seems to be some issues with reach of late.

If you would like to placed on a future mail list for another platform once created, please let me know on erich.neug@pm.me.

I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your ongoing support including those who value my content enough to contribute financially.

If people are still interested in supporting financially for my videos and interviews on Rumble there is an option to buy me a coffee whenever you feel I am worthy of some support - Mark’s Buy me a coffee

As it’s only 11 day to Christmas, I wish everyone a blessed, happy and safe Christmas and New Year.

For 2026 I’m praying for some wins in the multitude of skirmishes in the battle against evil overlords looking to control every aspect of our lives.

In the end warriors for Christ take comfort in the knowledge that ‘HIS will be done’, God wins.

God bless you all.

Mark.