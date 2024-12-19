On-shared correspondence from George Christensen and the team at CitizenGo

Dear reader,

Did you know that "Welcome to Sex", a graphic sex guidebook recommended for children as young as 8, was shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards just last month? Yes, you read that right—a book filled with explicit descriptions of sexual practices like “fingering”, oral sex, anal sex, and more has been elevated to national recognition by your government. While not winning an award, as a shortlisted book it has been officially endorsed as a runner up.

But this isn’t just about a book. It’s about the innocence of our children being violated and radical ideologies being shoved into the public eye under the guise of education. Parents should decide what’s appropriate for their kids—not award panels who are completely out of touch with community values.

We need to take action right now because the longer this goes unchallenged, the more legitimacy this disturbing content gains. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Arts Minister Tony Burke need to hear from all of us, loud and clear: this is not acceptable.

We must demand a public denouncement of this book and call for changes to the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards process. Will you join me?

SIGN THE PETITION NOW to demand the Prime Minister and Arts Minister denounce this book and protect our children’s innocence!

This is a full-blown attack on the innocence of our children, folks! The shortlisting of "Welcome to Sex" is a direct assault on parental rights and the very values that hold our society together.

This is about a book pushing graphic sexual content and transgender ideology on kids as young as 8, and they’re trying to normalise this garbage under the cover of education. Parents should be the gatekeepers of what their kids are exposed to, not some government-backed awards committee.

And before anyone suggests that they can be by not buying the book for their children, consider that this now "prestigious" book is stocked by school and public libraries that kids can avail themselves of without parent consent.

When the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards starts giving a nod to this kind of filth, it's a clear signal that traditional values, family protections, and even basic morality are under siege. Worse, all of this is taxpayer-funded, meaning your hard-earned dollars are being used to prop up an agenda that directly undermines the very fabric of family life.

This must be stopped NOW before more dangerous content makes its way into our schools and homes! "Welcome to Sex" is not an isolated case. By rewarding this book, our government is normalising dangerous and explicit content aimed at young children. If they get away with this, what’s next?

More books and materials pushing graphic sexual content and transgender ideology will soon follow, targeting children under the age of 10.

This book has already been pulled from major retailers after parents stood up in outrage. But now it’s being held up by our own government as an example of Australian literary excellence. This isn’t just wrong—it’s an affront to every Australian parent who wants to protect their children’s innocence.

This is why we need an official review of the selection process for the Prime Minister's Literary Awards, and stricter content guidelines for future awards. We cannot allow this kind of material to continue being celebrated.

If we don’t act now, we risk allowing this kind of material to embed itself in Australian culture. More explicit content will be aimed at children, eroding parental authority and creating a dangerous environment where children are exposed to harmful ideologies at an increasingly young age. Parents will lose control over what their children are taught, and the government will feel emboldened to push these radical agendas without resistance.

But if we win—if we can push Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Arts Minister Tony Burke to publicly denounce "Welcome to Sex" and commit to restructuring the awards selection panel to better reflect our community values—we will send a strong message that Australia values its children’s innocence. We will set a precedent that protects future generations from harmful content and gives power back to parents.

This fight is about more than just a book. It’s about standing up for our children, our families, and our values. We must act now.

Thank you for standing up for what’s right.

George Christensen and the team at CitizenGO

