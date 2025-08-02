I recently had the below article shared to me and it summed up many things related to local councils around Australia.

I am including the whole article below, but if after reading it, you feel so compelled, please share from the original which can be found HERE

If you want to find out more about Council Watch Australia, their Website is HERE

Article begins. 👇

Once upon a time, local councils were the closest level of government to the community—the trusted custodian of parks, streets, libraries, and community halls. Councillors were neighbours, business owners, and parents at the school gate (of course some still are).

Town halls bustled with the voices of ratepayers, and the idea of community service was stitched into the very fabric of local government.

Fast forward to today, and that fabric is frayed beyond repair. Councils largely no longer truly represent the communities that fund them.

Instead, they have become insular fortresses—detached, defensive, and allergic to scrutiny. The great disconnect between councils and the people they are meant to serve has never been more stark.

⚠️ An insular club, offended by its own shadow

Modern councils, particularly in Australia, have become hypersensitive echo chambers. Criticism—once seen as part and parcel of a healthy democracy—is now treated as a personal attack, a breach of protocol, or worse, grounds for banning from Council services. CEOs hide behind codes of conduct, policies, and silence. Ratepayers who dare to voice concerns are labeled as “troublemakers” or “vexatious.”

What used to be robust debate has been replaced with stage-managed meetings, tightly controlled public forums, and consultation processes that amount to little more than box-ticking. The culture of listening has been replaced with the culture of silencing. Councillors and executives bristle at the very idea that their decisions might be questioned, their competence challenged, or their priorities scrutinised.

🤷‍♂️ Councillors: disconnected and consumed

Look closely at many councils today, and you’ll see elected officials who barely engage with the community at all. Instead, they are consumed by bitter infighting, petty factionalism, and endless procedural games. Their energy is directed not at representing ratepayers but at scoring points off one another, protecting their personal brands, or laying the groundwork for higher political ambitions.

Gone are the days when councillors were accessible to the public, listening to residents' concerns on the street or at the local footy. Too many councillors now exist in a bubble, surrounded by advisers, media handlers, and political allies, with little interest in the everyday realities of the people they purport to represent. The result? A growing sense among communities that local government is about the councillors themselves—not about the people who elected them. It should NEVER be about the elected Councillors.

It should always be about YOU.

🏢 CEOs and executives: technocrats without a clue

If councillors are increasingly disconnected, council CEOs and their executive teams are downright adrift. Once, these senior officers were seasoned local administrators who understood the unique character of their communities. Now, many are professional bureaucrats who bounce from one local government area to another, with little attachment to place and even less understanding of local identity or need.

CEOs speak the language of KPIs, governance frameworks, and risk mitigation—not service, care, or community-building. Surrounded by layers of management and consultants, they oversee bloated bureaucracies that churn out reports, strategies, and policies while basic services decline. They hold ratepayer-funded retreats, hire media consultants to massage their image, and implement community engagement plans that engage no one.

📉 Outsourced, contracted, and hollowed out

There was a time when a local resident could walk into a council depot or office and speak to a staff member who lived in the area and cared about its upkeep. Today, those services have largely been outsourced—waste collection, parking enforcement, community consultation, sports facilities management, cleaning, building maintenance, and even customer service are contracted out to private providers.

This great outsourcing experiment has hollowed councils out. They have become contract managers rather than service providers, with limited oversight of the quality, responsiveness, or value of what is being delivered. Residents who contact council for help are routinely fobbed off to third-party contractors, consultants, or call centres. The human face of local government has been replaced with a maze of service agreements and performance metrics that mean little to the average person trying to get a tree trimmed or a pothole filled.

⚡ A tipping point: no longer fit for purpose

It is no exaggeration to say that local government is at a tipping point. The very idea that councils are meant to be the voice of the community, the provider of basic local services, and the guardian of civic spaces has been eroded. Councils have become a level of government that sees itself as above its community rather than of it.

And the consequences are playing out in real time: collapsing community satisfaction scores, growing public disengagement, rising frustration with council decisions, and calls for wholesale reform. Ratepayers increasingly see councils as expensive, inefficient, self-serving entities that deliver little in return for their ever-growing rates bills.

If councils continue on this path, they will render themselves obsolete. What is the point of a local government that no longer governs locally? That no longer serves? That no longer listens? Communities are beginning to ask hard questions about whether the current model is salvageable at all—or whether it is time for a radical rethink. Could a streamlined state-run service department deliver roads, rubbish, parks, and planning with less cost and more accountability? Could fewer, larger councils with tighter governance serve communities better? Could a root-and-branch overhaul reconnect local government with the people who pay for it?

📝 The uncomfortable truth

The uncomfortable truth is this: councils have stopped being what they were meant to be. They have become insular, entitled, and obsessed with managing their own image rather than serving the people.

Until that changes—until councils rediscover humility, service, and community—ratepayers will continue to look at their local government with a mix of anger, disappointment, and despair.

Local government reform is no longer an abstract policy debate.

It is an urgent necessity. And unless councils wake up, they may find that the community no longer sees a place for them at all.

by Council Watch writers.

end shared article.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.