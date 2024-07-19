From the Australian Christian Lobby

The Gender Experiment uncovers the truth behind the outrageous medical scandal that is harming young people across our nation. In this documentary, you will be moved by the story of a young woman who bears the scars of attempted gender transition, you will hear professional medical opinion and you will hear from a brave politician who is unapologetically pushing for an inquiry.

Three brave Australians.

They echo the same truth; we need to expose this medical scandal and see puberty blockers banned in Australia. The evidence of harm is clear, and many countries have already taken action to ban these permanent life-altering medications for children. Yet Australian governments have refused to look at the evidence and it is our children who will suffer for it.

More information in the video series - The Truth Behind The Gender Agenda

Another couragous South Australian, The Hon. Sarah Game MLC is also looking at Preserving Family Values in Education and Culture by tabeling the The Education and Children’s Services (Parental Primacy) Amendment Bill 2024, which is a significant piece of legislation that aims to give parents more control over the education their children receive on issues of morality, ethics, politics, social values, personal wellbeing, and identity, including gender and sexuality.

Below Sarah Game discusses with Andrew Bolt her “Education and Children’s Service (Parental Primacy) Amendment Bill 2024”. A bill that looks to restore parent's and guardians as their children's primary educators in matters of ethical and moral education.

Sarah is concerned we will follow the lead of California, who abolished rules requiring schools to notify parents about their own child’s pronoun change.

Where will it end?

