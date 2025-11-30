The controversy surrounding the Bureau of Meteorology’s website overhaul is not just a story of a bungled IT project or a cost blowout. It is a symptom of a deeper, structural problem in Australian governance—one that neither major party seems willing to confront, because both are complicit in creating and maintaining it. For Australians for Better Government (ABG), the BOM saga is precisely the sort of failure that exposes why our country needs a more transparent, accountable and modern system of executive leadership.

When the Coalition first approved the overhaul, much of the foundational work was mishandled. The project was dramatically under-scoped, and the publicly cited cost of $4.1 million referred only to a design package, not to an end-to-end website and systems rebuild. The government locked the Bureau into long-term, high-cost consulting arrangements—contracts that were easy to extend, difficult to control and nearly impossible to unwind without significant penalties. That was the moment when stringent oversight was most needed, yet it was the moment when oversight was weakest.

Then came the change of government. Labor inherited the project in 2022, and with it the responsibility to govern responsibly. Instead, the project continued with little course correction. The website was launched in a state that front-line users—farmers, emergency services personnel and ordinary Australians—immediately described as confusing and less functional than what it replaced. Costs increased dramatically during Labor’s tenure, yet the true scale of the blowout reached the public only through media scrutiny, not through ministerial transparency. For a government elected on promises of doing politics differently, this basic test—of honesty, competence and openness—was not met.

The truth is that both parties failed, albeit in different ways. The Coalition laid the unstable foundations; Labor failed to stabilise the structure before it buckled. But these failures are not isolated or the product of unlucky ministers. They reflect a chronic ailment within our political system: power is concentrated in the hands of a narrow ministerial class drawn from the same party-dominated pool, and accountability is often symbolic until something goes wrong.

ABG argues that Australians deserve better than this entrenched cycle of mismanagement. One of our core principles is that the executive branch—the ministers who wield real power—should not be selected exclusively from a shrinking cadre of party insiders. Whether through constitutional reform or modernised appointment structures, ABG proposes widening the ministerial talent pool so that expertise, integrity and competence matter more than factional loyalty or seniority within a party machine.

In a healthier system, the BOM project would have been governed with genuine expertise, not political inertia. There would have been stronger checks when the original scope was approved. Contracts would have clearer performance obligations. A new government would inherit a troubled project with both the will and the institutional mechanisms to fix it. And transparency would not depend on journalists—it would be standard practice.

ABG also insists on deeper cultural change: an expectation that governments of any persuasion must operate with honesty, real oversight and documented accountability. Ministers should be accountable not only to their party room or strategists, but to the public they serve. The only consistent way to achieve this is to build institutional structures that make accountability automatic, not optional. That means reforms that allow the Governor General to appoint ministers from a broader population where appropriate, ensuring executive responsibility rests with those most capable—not merely most connected.

The BOM cost blowout is not an aberration. It is a case study in how legacy political parties have allowed public administration to decay into consultant dependence, opaque decision-making and self-serving political management. It demonstrates exactly why Australians need a new model of governance—one that broadens our leadership pool, strengthens oversight and holds governments to higher standards.

Without structural reform, these failures will almost certainly continue. Australians deserve better. We deserve a government that is competent, transparent and accountable by design—not just by promise. ABG believes that reforming the structure of executive power is the first step toward rebuilding a democracy that works for the people who fund it, rely on it and expect integrity.

If ever there were a moment to rethink how our nation is governed, the BOM scandal has provided one. The question now is whether Australians will demand change—and whether our political leaders can look beyond their own interests long enough to deliver it.

For more about ABG’s mission or to become a member, visit www.australiansforbetter.com.

Mark Neugebauer is a committee member and South Australian Coordinator for Australians for Better Government. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the entire committee.

