Fw: Re: MAYO - The Albanese Government's Misinformation Bill

From: erich.neug <erich.neug@protonmail.com>

To: Zane Basic - Liberal for Mayo<zane.basic@sa.liberal.org.au>, Rebekha.Sharkie.MP@aph.gov.au

CC: editor@yrn.com.au, tiser@theadvertiser.com.au, matt.welch@victorharbortimes.com.au, sophie.conlon@victorharbortimes.com.au, elisa@courier.net.au, Senator Antic<Senator.Antic@aph.gov.au>, senator.birmingham@aph.gov.au, Senator.Farrell@aph.gov.au, senator.fawcett@aph.gov.au, senator.grogan@aph.gov.au, senator.hanson-young@aph.gov.au, senator.liddle@aph.gov.au, Senator.mclachlan@aph.gov.au, senator.barbara.pocock@aph.gov.au, senator.ruston@aph.gov.au, senator.marielle.smith@aph.gov.au, senator.wong@aph.gov.au, Premier@sa.gov.au, mawson@parliament.sa.gov.au, neugie<neugie@protonmail.com>

Date: Saturday, October 12th, 2024 at 1:48 PM

Thank you for responding, Zane.

Dear Rebekha,

I am yet to receive a response from you in regards to this important issue, which will also determine my advise to many other concerned Mayo constituents.

As mentioned in previous correspondence to you, this Bill concerns me greatly, especially after my research into the Australian Twitter Files

From your profile I can see you are a mum to 3 adult children and may well be a grandparent. So as a parent/grandparent are you not concerned about your children/grandchildren’s future ability to decipher information and critically think for themselves as opposed to the government and social media platforms being the arbiter of truth?

I believe it's crucial that we preserve our right to speak openly and freely about issues that affect us. Without this, Australians will lose the ability to challenge harmful policies and hold our leaders accountable.



As you know, I was deleted from LinkedIn for sharing concerns about the COVID Vaccines while working in the Disability Sector and speaking out as a Foster Parent. What is most disappointing about this, is the plethora of information now openly available concerning the Vaccines, via mainstream sources, and now even Councils demanding answers from all senior bureaucrats.

So you see, Rebekha, Government, Bureaucrats, Mainstream Media, and un-elected think tanks and tech giants must not be the arbiter of truth, especially seeing they have been left wanting over the past 5 years and possibly longer.

Rebekha, this Bill doesn’t just hurt Australians now, it will affect you when you no longer have parliamentary privilege. Once you leave office, you could be silenced and penalized for speaking

out against the government. We cannot let this Bill pass and risk the future of free speech in our country.

Are you aware, if Australia does not reject the World Health Organisation’s 2024 International Health Regulations by 1 April 2025, Australia will be required by 1 June 2025 to:



“develop, strengthen and maintain core capacities . . . in relation to . . . risk communication, (Page 44 - Annex 1, A.2.c.(vi))



As my elected representative I urgently seek your position in relation to this bill, and if you are as concerned as I am in relation to this Bill, to raise awareness with your Parliamentary Colleagues.

Thank you

Warm regards

Mark Neugebauer

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Zane Basic <zane.basic@sa.liberal.org.au>

Date: On Friday, September 27th, 2024 at 4:51 PM

Subject: Re: MAYO - The Albanese Government's Misinformation Bill

To: Mark Neugebauer <erich.neug@protonmail.com>

CC: neugie <neugie@protonmail.com>

Hi Mark

Thanks for asking for my thoughts on this one



I have grave concerns surrounding any Bill which impacts free speech in Australia.

I have passed on my concerns to my colleagues in Parliament regarding this legislation and will not support anything that impacts on free speech.



The Coalition will always stand up for the free speech of ordinary Australians.

Kind Regards

Zane Basic

From: Mark Neugebauer <erich.neug@protonmail.com>

Sent: Wednesday, 25 September 2024 11:55 PM

To: Zane Basic <zane.basic@sa.liberal.org.au>

Cc: neugie <neugie@protonmail.com>

Subject: Fw: MAYO - The Albanese Government's Misinformation Bill

Dear Zane.



FYI, please see thread, same question to you.

Thank you.



Kind regards,



Mark Neugebauer

0420 978 504

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Mark Neugebauer <neugie@protonmail.com>

Date: On Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 at 7:50 PM

Subject: MAYO - The Albanese Government's Misinformation Bill

To: Rebekha.Sharkie.MP@aph.gov.au <Rebekha.Sharkie.MP@aph.gov.au>

CC: erich.neug <erich.neug@protonmail.com>



Dear Rebekha,

As a resident in the Federal Electorate of Mayo I wish to know your stance on the Communications Legislation Amendment Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2024.



My hope is that you vehemently oppose this Bill, but would appreciate your response either way.



Thank you

Regards,

Mark Neugebauer

Myponga

0420 978 504

------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Broadbent, Russell (MP) <Russell.Broadbent.MP@aph.gov.au>

Date: On Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 at 1:31 PM

Subject: RE: The Albanese Government's Misinformation Bill

To: Mark Neugebauer <erich.neug@protonmail.com>



Dear Mark

Thank you for writing to me regarding the Communications Legislation Amendment Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2024.

During my 25 years in the Federal Parliament, I’ve never seen a Bill like it. Indeed, I hold grave fears for our nation’s freedom and future under this legislation.

If this bill gets up, it marks the beginning of the end for free speech and democracy in Australia. On Thursday 12 September 2024 I gave this address in the parliament to express my grave fears about its repercussions. Make no mistake, it is another alarming example of overreach, and a step toward government tyranny about what we can and can’t discuss.

This Bill gives the government unfettered power and control over Australians and their right to exchange ideas, thoughts and opinions.

Our freedoms and our democracy rely on open discourse, without government intervention.

This Bill also contends that the government and big tech become the arbiters of truth. But as we learned from the pandemic years, much of which was dubbed ‘misinformation’ by the government at the time, has now been proven as fact!

While the revised Bill does not exempt the Government anymore, I am very concerned about the exemptions in place for mainstream media and academic institutions. Why would it be okay for the media to spread apparent ‘misinformation’, but you and I can’t speak freely? This legislation should be denounced on its principle, and its inconsistency.

In fact, if so-called misinformation causes such serious harm, why take the risk and exempt anyone?

As Benjamin Franklin once said, “There is no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech”. This Bill threatens Australian’s ability to think critically about the information being put to them – perhaps that’s the intention. Put in italics in the letter

This Bill is an affront to our nation’s way of life. It is not only an infringement of our Australian democracy, but it cuts to the very essence of our freedoms and liberty.

I’ve been standing against this Bill since the government introduced it mid-last year. On 26 June 2023, I wrote to the Leader of the Opposition (see attached) imploring the Coalition to stand against it. I also sent my letter to every parliamentarian, and I encourage you to make contact with your federal member to make your views known.

As I said then, I will oppose this Bill at every opportunity, and I implore all Australians to stand up and speak out while you still can.

Yours sincerely

Russell

From: Mark Neugebauer <erich.neug@protonmail.com>

Sent: Wednesday, 18 September 2024 4:33 PM

To: Senator James Paterson <office@senatorpaterson.com.au>

Cc: rebekahannebarnett@gmail.com; Antic, Alex (Senator) <Senator.Antic@aph.gov.au>; Babet, Ralph (Senator Office) <Senator.Babet@aph.gov.au>; Roberts, Malcolm (Senator) <Senator.Roberts@aph.gov.au>; Rennick, Gerard (Senator) <Senator.Rennick@aph.gov.au>; Broadbent, Russell (MP) <Russell.Broadbent.MP@aph.gov.au>; matt.welch@victorharbortimes.com.au; sophie.conlon@victorharbortimes.com.au; elisa@courier.net.au; enquiry@epochtimes.com.au; tiser@theadvertiser.com.au; editor@yrn.com.au

Subject: Re: The Albanese Government's Misinformation Bill

Dear Senator James Paterson,

I thank you for your correspondence back to me and the views you hold regarding the dystopian Mis/dis Information Bill proposed by the Labor Government, I concur, off course.

However I do not believe that the Australian Liberal Party actually stands by it's core values any more at all, and I believe factional infighting, appeasing radical leftist agendas, and moving away from the party's historical core values has destroyed the party from the inside.

I have traditionally been a swinging voter myself, however the response from the Liberal Party during COVID has seen many people I know who were devout Liberal voters turn their back on your party.

One such person is a good friend of mine who has also taken personally remarks made by your own Party Leader, Peter Dutton, which he elaborates further on here - https://rumble.com/v5b6e7p-outlawed-south-australian-doctor-turns-himself-into-peter-dutton..html

The Federal Liberal Party was in power during the start of COVID, and in my opinion were themselves complicit in censoring critical information for the Australian public, which is now showing to have caused many deaths and injuries in people who were not able to make an informed decision about what was to be injected into their bodies. -

Myself and others actually wrote about this type of censorship after the revelations of the Twitter Files which also included Australia, written about here - https://open.substack.com/pub/markneugebauer/p/revisiting-the-australian-twitter?r=yi4k6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

And it is really disturbing that Australia's Government does not want to investigate the actions taken by politicians and bureaucrats during COVID -

At least One Nation attempted to bring information to the Australian public in their own inquiry found here - https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/the-covid-inquiry-2-0/

James, just like your fellow Senator in the Liberal Party, Alex Antic, I'm sure you are a rare breed amongst other members of your party, however in my personal opinion, the Liberal Party has made irreparable mistakes over the past 4 years and possibly longer, with many people unable to distinguish between them and Labor.

Just like Alex, I wish you all the best with your attempts to reform your party from the inside, but I fear this will be a long bumpy road.

Warm regards

Mark Neugebauer

"If you have been sent this e-mail in error or no longer wish to receive my emails, please reply and I will remove your details directly."

Dear Mark



Thank you for your email regarding the Albanese government's new Misinformation Bill.



Free speech is vital to our democracy - and a core value of the Liberal Party.



No government should ever be allowed to censor us.



Nor should we give foreign-controlled social media companies the power to decide what is true and false.



That's why we fought so hard against the first draft Misinformation Bill released by Labor last year.



Their revised bill, released last week, doesn't look any better.



This was my immediate reaction on Thursday when I was asked about it on Sky News.

Under this new version of the bill the government and social media platforms will still gain unprecedented powers to determine what is and isn't "misinformation."



If passed, it would inevitably end up silencing the legitimately held opinions of Australians like you.



While the Opposition still has to go through our internal processes to finalise our position on the bill, I assure you the Liberal Party will always fight for your right to freedom of speech.



We will never allow you to be silenced by Labor.

Kind regards



Senator James Paterson

Shadow Minister for Home Affairs

Shadow Minister for Cyber Security

Shadow Cabinet Secretary

Liberal Senator for Victoria

Share