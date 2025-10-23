I had this shared with me today and passing it on, including my own submission.

Please take 4 minutes to listen to this urgent call to action.

SUMMARY

The ‘protect cash’ movement has been hijacked by Finance Minister Jim Chalmers.

Heading off the call to legalise cash, he’s introduced a ‘regulation’ with a MISLEADING TITLE: “Mandating cash acceptance”. As a regulation (not a bill/policy) it will go into play WITHOUT becoming law - it just MODIFIES existing law - launches JAN 2026.

His regulation makes it SEEM like cash will be protected in all transactions - when it will ONLY be mandated/acceptable up to $500, and ONLY required at supermarkets and fuel stations. ALL OTHER BUSINESSES/SERVICES WILL BE ABLE TO REFUSE CASH AS TENDER.

Public commentary can be lodged HERE: https://consult.treasury.gov.au/c2025-707578

BY OCTOBER 31

PLEASE SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE WITH AN URGENT CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS TO PROTEST THIS REGULATION.

Objections can include:

This measure has failed in other countries

Without cash options, people are seriously compromised In an emergency in a power outage in an internet outage in areas where internet signals are unreliable When their bank card / services are unavailable In a free country, people should not be held hostage by transactional means that limit their ability to function, engage services, access medicine, provisions



in a free country, people’s freedom of choice and function is a basic and foundational principle that should be UPHELD, not suppressed

(Disclaimer: I am not associated with ACP - the video publisher)

Below is my Submission

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. The views and opinions expressed in the content published on this podcast, including but not limited to episodes, interviews, and discussions, are those of the individual guests, or contributors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the host

The host does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content provided by third parties, and is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from the display or use of this information.

There is no formal affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership between the host and any of the contributors or the entities they may represent, unless specified during the podcast. The inclusion of any content on this platform does not imply endorsement of the views expressed therein.

This disclaimer applies to all forms of content published on the podcast, website, social media profiles, newsletters, and any other digital platforms where our content may appear.