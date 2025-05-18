On the 17th May 2025 South Australian One Nation MLC Sarah Game made a shock announcement indicating her resignation from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party. (See below)

This decision has drawn much feed back, both positive and negative in the comments section of the post.

This from United Voice Australia leader Mark Aldridge

Where as another commenter had this to say

People First also had input into Sarah’s decision, hinting that it puts further pressure on the embattled party after other departures and issues.

One Nation has just lost its only ever South Australian MLC, shortly after losing its third of three NSW MLCs and removing one Qld MP and a WA MLC. One Nation only has 2 WA and 1 Victorian representative, one Senator and the possibility of a second Senator being returned in a very close battle with Senator Gerard Rennick. People have been making calls for One Nation to be the new conservative force in politics, but these results show that on their own, they are not the answer.

Since making her decision in the 17th, many commentators have been patiently waiting for a response from One Nation HQ.

Yet we did not have to wait long, as in the afternoon on Sunday the 18th May, One Nation issued this media release. (See below)

Yesterday's announcement by Sarah again shines a light on a very serious and growing problem in Australian politics, whereby a person can walk away from a political party that has invested time, money and resources into having them elected. Every political party within Australia has been impacted by similar acts of treachery. It’s time for all state and federal parliaments to end the practice through legislative change.

I’m sure many will have differing views on the way Sarah Game should have handled this situation. However what this does create is further negative talking points for a Party that for all accounts and purposes performed fairly well in the last federal election even after decades of attacks from the major parties

The Below from a May 16 One Nation Post

Hansford “Extremely Pleased” with Local Result Whether they like it or not, One Nation is no longer a sideshow — and Gippsland voters proved that loud and clear.

With counting ongoing, One Nation has garnered votes from nearly 1 million Australians nationally, with 7 other parties who where competing for disenfranchised Australians votes, falling behind One Nation by more than 100,000 votes at 824,655 (at time of post) combined.

So according to nearly 1 million voters it appears there is still an appetite for One Nations policies and overall message.

But where will this latest blindside torpedo by Sarah Game leave One Nation for its future political aspirations?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

