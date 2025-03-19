Playback speed
South Australian in focus - Wednesday 19 March 2025

News and current affairs from Australia and Internationally.
Mark Neugebauer
Mar 19, 2025
Transcript

Links from Stream

Tulsi Gabbard - JFK files

JFK Archives

Mike Benz - Psychological Warefare

John Adams - ASIO and JFK

9News - WA Election

LozzyB - WA Letter from Political parties

Deborah Murtagh - Gene edited food

Earthfood - Bron and Wade

Maryanne Demasi - DNA Contamination

Rebekah Barnett - Council action on DNA

Phillip Altman - End of Pfizer

NZ and MRNA - 5 states suing Pfizer

Marks correspondence update

Reclaiming Science webinar

Trading Freedom for Multiculturalism

Libs support hate speech

Straight to the people webinar

Mayor Aidan McLindon

The Local Paper on Aidan McLindon

Fair Game Sky News - Trans in women’s sport

AFBG - Race Clause in constitution

Who is Aborigine

TESLA owners doxed

Elon predicted backlash

Liberal outrage

Rob Roos - Digital ID and CBDC

Windfarm decommissioned

Audi cuts jobs - EV sales slump

Aussie Spirit is rising up

