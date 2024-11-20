South Australian Council supports the Port Hedland Motion to urge the PM to Suspend COVID Vaccines
The cracks in the dam are widening
Thank you to Julian Gillespie for the share (click 👇)
Here is the link to the PDF from the Council Agenda from their website, but also shared below.
end
Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
More good news, Mark....
I was just sitting here stewing on Albo giving the Chinese $50 million for, you know, climate change! My poor family is listening to me rant about the myriad other things that $50,000,000 of our money could have gone to, like vax victims or foodbank or ramped hospitals or rent relief AGGGHHHH. And then I read this substack. Thankyou very much. My family thanks you too because I am silent and smiling.