South Australia in Focus - Update Wednesday 26 March 2025

Links from Stream

EWOSA Smart Meter fact sheet

ABC - What is a Smart Meter

AER - AEMC ‘Rule’ Change

Alinta Energy

Smart Energy International article

Solar Quotes Blog

Australian Energy Market Communion - National Electricity Amendment (Accelerating Smart Meter Deployment) Rule

National Energy Retail Amendment (Accelerating smart meter deployment) Rule 2024 No.6

ABC - Origin Energy Fined

Kurt Mahlburg X Threab - Billboard Chris

Daily Declaration - Billboard Chris

Human Rights Law Alliance

Billboard Chris on X - Brisbane move on order

Billy Bay protest arrest on X

Billboard Christ - Website

Jason Olbourne on X

Warren Tredrea on X

Share

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack