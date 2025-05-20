Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

South Australia in Focus - Update Tuesday 20 May 2025

Interest rate cut, Coalition split, is there an opportunity for a new Coalition, WHO Pandemic agreement Update, AMPS supports call for Moratorium on the "mRNA Vaccines", Big Pharma and the TGA.
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
May 20, 2025
Share
Transcript

Some links from the stream

Rate Cut

Coalition Split

Tally Room

GROK Question

One Nation split article 👇

South Australian One Nation MLC abandons ship 3 years into an 8 year term.

Mark Neugebauer
·
May 18
South Australian One Nation MLC abandons ship 3 years into an 8 year term.

On the 17th May 2025 South Australian One Nation MLC Sarah Game made a shock announcement indicating her resignation from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party. (See below)

Read full story

WHO Pandemic agreement article 👇

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
BREAKING — WHO Pandemic Agreement Approved by Member States, Ushering in a Dangerous New World Health Order
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…
Read more
10 hours ago · 179 likes · 60 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Robert Fico, Slovak Republic - on WHO Treaty

Ian Brighthope article on AMPS letter 👇

Ian Brighthope's Substack
AMPS supports the call for an immediate Moratorium on the "mRNA Vaccines"
Read more
10 hours ago · 37 likes · 9 comments · Ian Brighthope

Maryanne Demasi’s article about the TGA 👇

Maryanne Demasi, reports
Big Pharma’s grip on Australia’s drug regulator
In 2022, I published an investigation in The BMJ exposing the lack of independence among drug regulators…
Read more
12 hours ago · 70 likes · 13 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Current numbers according to TallyRoom 👇

Thanks for reading Mark’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

© 2025 Mark Neugebauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture