South Australia in Focus - Update Tuesday 1 April 2025

Hands'on experience, SRLA, Family Law Courts, tribunals, WEF Exposed, Multiculturalism, political access and accountability.
Mark Neugebauer
Apr 01, 2025
Links from stream.

[The three little pigs EP 13] - The legal system Johnny Q explains self representation as a reality

Self-Represented Litigants Association

Bettina Arndt
Former Family Court Judge spills the beans
“The Family Court system is in enormous trouble.” That’s a momentous statement given that the speaker, Adelaide barrister Stuart Lindsay, is a former Family Court judge. But there’s much more… This experienced insider blames the parlous state of this vital institution on a campaign led by the Labor party to “promote a…
6 hours ago · 43 likes · 18 comments · Bettina Arndt
Bettina Arndt
Failed Family Court Reform
It is the 50th anniversary of Australia’s Family Court. That’s hardly cause for celebration. Over the last half century, what was originally designed as a “helping court” became the frontline of feminism’s gender wars and thus one of the country’s most hated institutions…
20 days ago · 116 likes · 111 comments · Bettina Arndt
Matilda Bawden
TRIAL BY PUBLIC SERVANT IN A KANGAROO COURT
Calls for the complete dismantling of the State’s guardianship system and the transfer of family guardianship matters to higher courts continue to grow following a disturbing case of persecution against an 80-year-old non-English-speaking, Italian mother, Mrs. “Mari”, and her daughter “Rosie” by the Office of Ageing Well (OAW). This follows the covert a…
9 days ago · 4 likes · Matilda Bawden

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM EXPOSED — THE GLOBAL CULT UNMASKED

Albo - Multicultalism

Multiculturalism, Voting Blocks, Immigration, Managed decline! What will you do?

Multiculturalism, Voting Blocks, Immigration, Managed decline! What will you do?

Mark Neugebauer
Mar 13
Labor locks our undesirable Aussies

Independent citizen journalist can’t ask questions

What’s News responds to media hatchet job

Another constituent is shut down

Australians for better government.

