South Australia in Focus Update - Tuesday 4 February 2025

Using QR codes for our benefit, The obligation for valid consent, Spotlight on a major bank, an ethical doctor.
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 04, 2025
Covid19 Saving the Next Generation
The "Truth" Filters are useless against Printed QR Codes. This post provides the reasons and a simple how to guide.
QR Codes can now be read by most phones and they direct the phone to online content…
The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody

Vaccination is political
Jacobson v. Massachusetts...and the obligation for valid consent for vaccination...
In my previous post referencing U.S. Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s demand of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he ‘promise to support MANDATORY vaccinations’, I referred to the case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905), noting…
Read more
Elizabeth Hart

ANZ 2017 - Low Carbon lending

ANZ March 2023 - 7 news

ANZ CBDC use case April 2023

ANZ cops backlash July 2023

ANZ 2 Million to YES campaign

ANZ outage

ANZ Boss - Only rich can get a home

ANZ - Bernardi - CDBC

ANZ - Suncorp merger

Rennick on public bank

ANZ investigation - Rennick

Ethical Dr Bruce Paix - 55 min 40 sec

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

