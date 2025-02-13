Playback speed
South Australia in Focus Update - Thursday 13 February 2025

Hate speech Nurses, DEI retreat, DOGE update, Radical schools and teachers, Christian freedom and free speech win, SA ACL action, Australia's duopoly
Mark Neugebauer
Feb 13, 2025
(There is a 30 second stream interruption at the 24 minute mark)

Links from stream

Horrible nurses

AFP investigate overseas bad actors

Nurse whistleblower

Chris Minns - current laws are enough

DEI retreat

USAID

Rod D. Martin - Benz on Rogan USAID thread

Steve Bannon - America

Teachers Pet

Dylan Oakley on phones in School and indoctrination

Renmark School - Bestiality 1

Renmark School - Bestiality 2

Equal Opportunity Act amendment Bill South Australia

Christian freedom and free speech win

ACL take action

Electoral reform Bill

8 things you should know about the Electoral reform Bill

Senator Rennick on the Duopoly

