South Australia in Focus Update - Thursday 13 February 2025

(There is a 30 second stream interruption at the 24 minute mark)

Links from stream

Horrible nurses

AFP investigate overseas bad actors

Nurse whistleblower

Chris Minns - current laws are enough

DEI retreat

USAID

Rod D. Martin - Benz on Rogan USAID thread

Steve Bannon - America

Teachers Pet

Dylan Oakley on phones in School and indoctrination

Renmark School - Bestiality 1

Renmark School - Bestiality 2

Equal Opportunity Act amendment Bill South Australia

Christian freedom and free speech win

ACL take action

Electoral reform Bill

8 things you should know about the Electoral reform Bill

Senator Rennick on the Duopoly

Share

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack