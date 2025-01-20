Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

South Australia in Focus Update - Monday 20 January 2025

Australia Day and Mt Barker Council, Tennis controversy, 12 minute COVID synopsis, Do you like your lamb?
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 20, 2025
Share
Transcript

Links discussed during Stream

Mt Barker Survival Day.

Rebecca Hewett-Councillor for Mt Barker South Ward's post

Council Meeting information page

ABC article on apology from Tony Jones to Novak Djokovic

How it Started - Tony mocks Novak crowd

Novak responds regarding declining interview.

Tony Jone apology

12 Minute COVID Synopsis - (CheckUr6)

Lamb 2005

Lamb UN 2010

Lamb 2025

end

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
South Australia in Focus Update - Saturday 18 January 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
DISSECTION, the Witness Statement of Ingi Doyle
  Mark Neugebauer
Michael Arbon: Discussing Australia's financials
  Mark Neugebauer
When will there be justice for the murdered, injured and downtrodden?
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 39 - ‘Wake up Australia'
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia In Focus - Update 11 January 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
Nikolai Petrovsky: Then, now and what needs to happen for the future to look brighter for Australians.
  Mark Neugebauer