Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

South Australia in Focus - Update Friday evening 11 April 2025

Election, judge hammers gender-medicine experts, Vax injury class action set back, Measles hysteria, China to Adelaide, Australia Day contempt, renewables, net zero , drought, floods, farmers, weather
Mark Neugebauer
Apr 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

Links from stream

Community independents

Climate 200

Joel Jammal voting heat map

ACL Australia Votes

Vote Wisely Election information

Rachael Wong Judge rules on child Transitioning

Daily Declaration Judge rules on child Transitioning

Letters from Australia
Covid vaccine injured have one last chance to fix their class action in quest for justice
Thousands of covid vaccine-injured Australians are in distress after the Federal Court of Australia ruled against their class action on Thursday…
Read more
a day ago · 39 likes · 44 comments · Alison Bevege
Maryanne Demasi, reports
Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine injury class action collapses in court
On 10 April 2025, the Federal Court of Australia handed down a scathing decision in Rose v Secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care—a ruling that deals a serious blow to Australians seeking justice for Covid-19 vaccine injuries…
Read more
a day ago · 110 likes · 33 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Dystopian Down Under
Australian Government fails to quash Covid vaccine injury class action
A Covid vaccine injury class action against the Australian Government has stalled, but is not over yet, after a judge denied the government’s request to dismiss the case earlier today…
Read more
a day ago · 147 likes · 11 comments · Rebekah Barnett

Measles hysteria

China to Adelaide

Adelaide Smart City

Australia day under attack again - Ben Fordham

Australia day under attack again - Very insignificant

Australia day under attack again - Anthony Dillon

Renewable destruction - Craig Kelly

QLD exits Net Zero

SA additional drought funding

The plight of framers

Outback flooding

Australian Rain Technologies

Jim Lee - Climate Viewer

CLINTEL - No Climate Emergency

Australians for Better Government

Share

Mark’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Click here if you’d like to buy me a coffee instead! or scan 👇

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack
Mark’s Substack
Authors
Mark Neugebauer
Recent Posts
Mark catches up with Citizens Party Senate Candidate for South Australia Mark Freer
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 51 - ‘Wake up Australia'
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - Mark catches up with Michael Arbon: Budget and more
  Mark Neugebauer
South Australia in Focus - Update Tuesday 1 April 2025
  Mark Neugebauer
Episode 50 - ‘Wake up Australia'
  Mark Neugebauer
Mark catches up with South Australian Constitutional guru: Tim Dwyer
  Mark Neugebauer
It's go time! Australian Federal Election 2025, make your vote count, election information.
  Mark Neugebauer