South Australia in Focus - Mark is joined by Jody Clune from the National Electoral Representatives Alignment (NERA)

Jody provides information on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and a call to action regarding the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties
Mark Neugebauer
Jan 21, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

NERA is an initiative of the Aligned Council of Australia where every member of our community can voice their genuine concerns for this nation directly to our members of parliament via Representatives.

This initiative brings together our community leaders and supporters to empower them at the local electoral level to effect change.

Links discussed.

Aligned Council of Australia

NERA - Join

JSCT Submissions

JSCT Site

JSCT Committe Members

Amendments to IHR (2005)

Aus Exit the WHO

Tump exits WHO

end.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items for many varying topics that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice.

Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

Disclosure: Mark Neugebauer accepts no advertising or compensation, and has no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. However individuals on a personal level may subscribe financially to Mark’s Substack

