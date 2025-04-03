South Australia in Focus - Mark catches up with Michael Arbon: Budget and more

Michael Arbon is a husband and father who grew up on the farm in the west coast of South Australia. He runs his own finance business, assists Senator Ralph Babet in an advisory position, and more recently is in the role of President for Flag on the Hill (FOTH) which as a community group set up to look at initiative to unite and support various other South Australian community groups to affect change.

Some links from discussion

White house cuts funding for Aussie Universities

Senator Henderson opposes University Indoctrination

Michael with Billboard Chris

SA Conversion Therapy ban comes into effect

Lutheran Mission signs Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity

About the Creed by The Daily Declaration

The Creed

ACL - Australia Votes

Learn to Vote online

Australians for better government

