South Australia: Another Mt Barker Councillor resigns.

(Updated 4/11 to include links and updates on resignations)

Footage sourced from Mt Barker District Council - Council Meeting Information

Mount Barker District Council has been rocked by yet another resignation, with Councillor Rebecca Hewett announcing her departure this evening — the latest in a string of councillor exits that highlight continuing internal tensions within the council chamber.

In her statement to colleagues, Cr Hewett expressed gratitude to staff and management, commending their professionalism and dedication “despite the challenges of this term.”

“I greatly admire your resilience in continuing to work in this environment. I also extend my deepest thanks to the staff, management and the CEO for your guidance and your dedication. Your commitment to serving our community with professionalism and integrity, despite the challenges of this term, has been truly appreciated. I am sincerely grateful for your efforts. Thank you.”

While Cr Hewett did not explicitly outline her reasons for stepping down, her words appear to reflect ongoing frustration with the council’s internal culture — one that has recently drawn public scrutiny for conflict, behavioural breaches, and resignations.

A Pattern of Resignations and Division

Cr Hewett’s resignation follows that of councillor Sally Harding, who left last year citing personal reasons, as well as Councillor Narelle Hardingham who resigned over culture issues and others who have walked out of meetings mid-session after clashes in the chamber. Reports from The Courier described the council as suffering from “deep-seated culture issues” that have eroded collegiality and public confidence.

Cr Hewett herself has previously been at the center of controversy, including a high-profile dispute earlier this year over council funding for a “Survival Day” event organised by the Ruby Hunter Foundation. After posting a community poll on Facebook questioning the funding decision, she said she was “silenced” by repeated interruptions in meetings — a situation that epitomised growing division among councillors.

Governance and Financial Pressures Mount

The leadership instability comes amid broader concerns about the council’s governance and financial management.

Deputy Mayor Samantha Jones was recently found by the SA Ombudsman to have breached the Local Government Act 1999 by failing to declare a material conflict of interest when voting on her own appointment and pay increase.

At the same time, the council faces financial strain linked to major projects, most notably the $23 million Summit Sport and Recreation Park, which reportedly costs more than half a million dollars per year to operate — more than triple its expected income.

Mount Barker’s rapid population growth has further compounded challenges, with infrastructure and planning struggling to keep pace. Community members and commentators have pointed to both council and state government decisions as contributing factors.

A Council Under Strain

Cr Hewett’s departure underscores a growing sense of instability within Mount Barker’s leadership. The council is now under pressure to restore trust, improve internal behaviour standards, and refocus on service delivery amid record growth in one of South Australia’s fastest-developing regions.

With multiple resignations, conflict-of-interest findings, and public disputes over cultural and financial decisions, the council’s next steps will be closely watched by residents and oversight bodies alike.

