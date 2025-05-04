A message from Graham Hood ‘Hoody’ 👇
A write up from Fred Pawle 👇👇
A message from Topher Field - Who will you serve? A post election call to repentence. Apr 2025 👇
A couple of write ups from George Chistensen
My small contribution from this morning.
Upset about the result?
Want to try and change the future trajectory.
so many 'clever' types here yet nary-a-one is stating what ought-to-be the bleedin' obvious; (at least by now)
AnalGreasy was not elected, he was selected to continue on with his 'fine work' of absolutely demolishing what is left of this once great country that was founded in international Law as The Commonwealth of Australia, not 'AUSTRALIA' of the USSEC 'registered and trademarked' variety that has Usurped Our Common Wealth and sold it to lowest bidder
And before anyone here suggests that Mutton Head would have been any better, the Ex QLD (bent) copper was only playing his role as the 'opposition leader'...he and the rest of them employed by or under contract to 'AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT' (USSEC registered and trademarked) don't give a toss about who the 'leader' is; All the Poly Ticks (parroting parasites), no matter what shirt they wear, still get to live the high-life off of Your tax dollars that You still voluntarily pay to yet another USSEC registered corporation known as the ATO;
Do any of You lot know that Blackrock.inc is the majority shareholder of the ATO? Do any of You know that the AEC is a USSEC registered corporate entity that is totally foreign to Our Constitution?
Do any of You know that the whole box and dice is under U.N Administration, again, totally foreign to Our Constitution?
Do any of You even know that we have a Lawful Constitution (1900UK and 'The Act' 1901) and yet another 'constitution' written by the Politics that stole Our Sovereignty as a People and as a Nation with the few strokes of a Traitors pen? Guess which 'constitution' the Poly Ticks work by?
Do any of You know that these Treasonous arse-wipes called Australian Politicians swear an oath to a piece of paper known as "Queen Elizabeth, The Queen of Australia"
Lastly, do any of You realise that You have participated in Fraud and Treason by 'voting' in this rigged selection process? Do any of You realise that all You have done by 'voting' is consented to being ruled over by Corporate Over-Lords?
'Covid' apparently taught none of you 'eligible voters' anything about what has happened to Our Commonwealth or to Our Sovereignty as a People
Any of You 'eligible voters' who 'voted' at all but particularly for any of the Lab/Lib/Green/Teals/Rainbow serpents ought to be deeply ashamed of Your-Selves
God have mercy on us all.