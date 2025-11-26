Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
9h

Shouldn`t we be pointing out the government violations of peoples rights, including ignoring the "Commonwealth Immunisation Handbook", The "Nuremburg Code 1947", "The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights", "The Helsinki Declaration" and other charters that our criminal government chooses to ignore in their haste to create a centralised blood bath for humanity. Mark Butler is not fit to be called a human being.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Neugebauer and others
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
5h

Good work for promoting the petition, Mark. Here is my Comment on Meryl Dorey's Substack re this:

Signed & verified. We need this ACDC like a hole in the head. It will be as bad as the US's...look how IT performed during Convid1984! The Young boys must be squirming, with Acca Dacca's name purloined and muddied by these tyrants. It will be a "Highway to Hell" alright, and this will resonate with you politicians who signed Australians up to this dystopian BS: "It's a long way to the top UNLESS you sell your soul!" And it's not just the Uniparty ("left wing")'s Mark Butler. I looked up who was "in power" in 2005, when "we" signed up to the International Health Regulations: none other than Uniparty ("right wing") "conservative icons" John Howard (PM), Alexander Downer (Foreign Minister) & Tony Abbott (Health Minister). And who was it in 2015, when "we" signed up to UN Agenda 2030? Uniparty "moderates" Malcolm Turnbull (PM), Julie Bishop (Foreign Minister) and Sussan Ley (Health Minister). Treason comes in all stripes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Neugebauer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture