To the Honourable the Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives assembled in Parliament: This petition of the undersigned citizens of Australia draws to the attention of the House the need for accountability and public oversight in the implementation of the Australian Centre for Disease Control Act 2025, which was passed by Parliament on 6 November 2025 and is scheduled to commence on 1 January 2026. We note that the Act establishes a new national health authority with broad powers to collect and share health data, coordinate national disease responses, and enter into arrangements with international bodies. These functions carry significant authority for the Director-General, yet the Act provides no independent or parliamentary oversight mechanism to ensure accountability and safeguard Australians’ privacy rights.

We therefore ask the House to call upon the Minister for Health and Aged Care, the Hon Mark Butler MP, to: 1. Establish a Standing Parliamentary Oversight Committee to ensure ongoing accountability of the Australian Centre for Disease Control; 2. Table and review all data-sharing declarations, memoranda, and international agreements entered into by the CDC before the Act commences; and 3. Guarantee Australians’ right to privacy and consent under the Privacy Act 1988 and all applicable health-record legislation.

