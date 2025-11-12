I watched much of todays proceeding and I’ll have more to share on it over the coming days.

But I wanted to share one segment from todays session.

As a 19 year old, Will Shackel from Nuclear for Australia can hold his head high in the way he conducted himself at the Senate Committee on Information Integrity on Climate Change and Energy in Melbourne, VIC on 12/11/2025.

I may not agree with him about Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change, but if people much older than him conducted themselves as professionally and mature as him, the conversations about the transition to Wind, Solar and Hydro might be very different.

Well done Will, you have much to contribute to the future of our nation, I’m sure.

Click the you tube link to hear Will’s submission.

