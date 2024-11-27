This week, InformMe dive into one of the most critical topics of our time: the erosion of health sovereignty through International Health Regulations (IHR) and the overreach of organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO).

Governments worldwide are negotiating behind closed doors, potentially surrendering our national rights to unelected global bodies. But you have a voice—and it matters.

What they’ll cover this week:

The key changes proposed in the International Health Regulations (IHR)

How these amendments could limit national sovereignty .

The role of the World Health Organization in global health governance.

The connection between IHR, private stakeholders, and public health policy.

This week’s webinar on Thursday at 5 PM AEDT features an insightful discussion on the International Health Regulations (IHR) and their impact on health sovereignty. Join James Roguski, Debra Yuille, and Dr. Judy Wilyman as they break down the proposed amendments, the growing influence of the World Health Organization, and the risks posed by unelected global authorities. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from leading experts on one of the most pressing issues of our time.



Secure Your Spot: Defend Your Health Sovereignty

Join us for an exclusive live webinar where we tackle the growing concerns around the International Health Regulations (IHR) and their far-reaching implications. Our expert panel—James Roguski, Debra Yuille, and Dr. Judy Wilyman—will shed light on the proposed amendments, the power dynamics of the World Health Organization, and the potential loss of national and individual health rights.

This is your chance to learn from the experts, ask questions, and understand how these global policies affect you and your community.

Don’t wait—secure your spot today!

Date: Thursday 28th 2024

Time: 5PM AEDT



Let’s work together to protect sovereignty and informed choice.

