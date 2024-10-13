Below are the details for the 2025 Love Adelaide Walk for Life.

But first a reminder for this Tuesday 15th October Rally for Life in support of Ben Hoods Live Births Bill. Register by clicking the image below.

From Love Australia

SAVE THE DATE

Saturday 8th February 2025

Walk for Life

LOVE THE NEXT GENERATION

Until abortion is unthinkable we must not stop walking.

Making the effort is crucial because our Christian witness compels us to defend the sacredness of every life. Standing together, we ignite change, challenge the culture, boldly fight for the unborn and extend grace to help every man and woman who are hurt by abortion to find healing.

We are making a difference!

Walk for Life 2024 was attended by 9 South Australian politicians. Liberal MLC Ben Hood is leading the way for the first prolife bill to stop late term abortions since abortion up to birth became legal in 2021. Please show your support by signing https://www.benhood.com.au/support-pro-woman-pro-child-reform/

Please invite your family, friends and communities!

Postcard invites are available now for your churches.

Email info@loveaustralia.org.au to arrange pickup or delivery.

Our promo video will soon be available.



If you are able to support the event by volunteering on the day please email lajordanne@loveaustralia.org.au

BOOK YOUR FREE ENTRY TICKETS TODAY

