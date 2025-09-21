As a prospective Independent candidate for the Legislative Council, I intend to stand because too many decisions about our future are being made far away from the people they affect — and without the checks and balances that protect our freedoms, our property, and our sovereignty.

South Australians are rightly proud of our resilience. We know what it means to rebuild after fires, floods, or economic downturns. But in recent years we have witnessed a troubling pattern: governments, both here and abroad, using the language of “safety” and “emergency” to justify sweeping powers that extend far beyond their original purpose.

From Global Frameworks to Local Law

International agreements such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the UN 2030 Agenda sound harmless enough on paper — who wouldn’t want to be safer from disasters? But while these documents are technically “non-binding,” in practice they shape national frameworks, state laws, and local council decisions.

That translation from international aspiration to domestic law is where rights are lost. Already, Australians have seen rezoning of flood-prone and fire-prone land, restrictions on rebuilding, and “managed retreat” proposals that undermine private property rights. These are justified in the name of “resilience” — but resilience must not come at the cost of sovereignty and the security of the family home.

Lessons from COVID

We cannot ignore what happened during the pandemic. Nations across the world, including Australia, followed World Health Organization guidance that was never binding. Lockdowns, mandates, and border closures were rolled out with little debate and limited transparency. Many failures of this response — in health outcomes, economic damage, and human rights — are now openly acknowledged.

If non-binding WHO recommendations could produce such outcomes, what happens when the International Health Regulations amendments and the proposed WHO Pandemic Treaty are finalised? These instruments risk further centralising control in Geneva, and pressuring our governments into adopting “emergency” measures without the full involvement of South Australian communities.

South Australia: Expanding Emergency and Land Powers

Closer to home, the South Australian Government has quietly amended the Emergency Management Act, handing sweeping “general powers” to unelected officials. These powers allow for directions, requisition of property, and enforcement actions in a declared emergency. Where are the sunset clauses, the parliamentary oversight, the independent scrutiny?

Meanwhile, the proposed Vacant Land Bill and recent Land Acquisition measures fuel fears that private land can be taken or repurposed in the name of “public good,” with weakened safeguards for fair compensation.

Add to this the Parliament’s declared Climate Change Emergency. Emergencies sound temporary, but history shows that once emergency powers are on the books, they are rarely surrendered. Combined, these measures create the architecture for ongoing state intrusion into how we live, build, and use our land.

The Real Risk: Creeping Loss of Rights

No one disputes that disasters, pandemics, and non anthropogenic climate change are real challenges. But South Australians must ask:

Why do our governments consistently reach for more centralised power, instead of strengthening local resilience?

Why are international frameworks driving local laws without open community consent?

Why are property rights — the foundation of family security and prosperity — increasingly conditional on bureaucratic approval?

The risk is not one dramatic seizure of sovereignty in a single stroke. The risk is the slow, creeping erosion of rights, one “emergency amendment” and one “framework alignment” at a time. By the time the pattern is clear, it may be too late.

A Better Way Forward

As a prospective Independent voice in the Legislative Council, I will push for:

Further honest and Transparent debate on assumed anthropogenic Climate Change

Sunset clauses and strict oversight of all emergency powers.

Full compensation guarantees for any compulsory acquisition or forced retreat.

Community consultation and transparency before any rezoning, land repurposing, or new treaty adoption.

Defence of sovereignty : ensuring no international treaty or framework can override South Australian law without parliamentary debate and explicit consent.

Local resilience, not global centralisation: empowering councils, communities, and individuals to prepare for disasters without surrendering rights.

South Australians are strong enough to face the future without giving up our freedoms. In the upcoming election, we must hold our leaders accountable, reject creeping overreach, and demand that safety and resilience be built on the foundations of liberty, sovereignty, and respect for the people of this state.

You can help me become an independent voice for accountability and transparency in the Legislative Council by becoming one of hundreds of people nominating me for my registration with Electoral Commission of South Australia.

If you’d like to support, simply send a message via this Substack or email erich.neug@pm.me

Thank you

Mark

