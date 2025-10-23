Mark’s Substack

Mark’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JacqNSW's avatar
JacqNSW
1d

Strange that, when I started reading this news item, I thought straight away that Google is equivalent to Wikipaedia. Then I see Judy's input.

Everything to do with Google & Wikipaedia is corrupt and bastidised to suit the twisted polistutes Indoctrination Program.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Neugebauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture