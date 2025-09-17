Tickets - REVIVAL - DEFINING A NEW DIRECTION FOR AUSTRALIA Join us for a pioneering event that will define Australia’s path forward. Revival is a dynamic forum bringing together visionaries, policymakers, Constitutional experts, and engaged citizens to explore bold ideas for transforming our governmental structure and constitution. Date: October 26, 2025

Location: Sporting Car Club of SA

Time: 2pm (Doors open at 1:30pm) Speakers:

The Hon. Sarah Game MLC - South Australian Independent Parliamentarian

Dr. Christopher Reynolds - Australian Historian with a PHD in Constitutional Law

Steven Tripp - Australians for Better Government President

Cr. Henry Davis - Adelaide City Councillor

Mark Neugebauer - Australians for Better Government South Australian Coordinator

Why Attend?

Engage in thought-provoking discussions on modernizing Australia’s governance.

Explore innovative proposals for Constitutional reform.

Collaborate with leading thinkers to shape a more free, efficient, and future-ready Australia.

Be part of a movement to ensure our nation’s framework reflects the values and aspirations of all Australians.

Highlights:

Keynote addresses from prominent Constitutional scholars and reform advocates.

Solutions based discussion and actionable ideas for change.

Networking opportunities to connect with passionate change-makers.

Who Should Attend?

Citizens, academics, community leaders, and policymakers committed to building a stronger, fairer Australia.

